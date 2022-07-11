Scots Tory MPs reveal who they want to replace Boris Johnson
- Published
Two of Scotland's six Conservative MPs have revealed who they will be backing in the race to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minster.
West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie confirmed he would support former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Borders MP John Lamont said he would vote for International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt
The remaining four, including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, have yet to endorse any of the candidates.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who is the MP for Dumfries and Galloway, has also yet to say who he will support.
Earlier, Mr Johnson, who announced he was stepping down last week, declined to back any of the contenders.
Eleven have come forward so far, most of them currently ministers in Mr Johnson's government.
Backbench Tory MPs are expected to set out the party's rules for the contest later on Monday.
Votes by Conservative MPs will narrow the field to two candidates by the time parliament starts its summer break at the end of next week, with around 160,000 party members then having the final say over the next few months.
The candidates who have declared so far are: Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch; Attorney General Suella Braverman; Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti; Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt; Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid; Trade minister Penny Mordaunt; Transport Secretary Grant Shapps; Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak; Foreign Secretary Liz Truss; backbencher MP Tom Tugendhat; Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.
Home Secretary Priti Patel is also believed to be weighing up whether to run.
On Sunday two of the leadership hopefuls said no to a second independence referendum within the next 10 years.
Former ministers Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt told BBC News at least a decade should pass before the question is asked again.
The Scottish government wants to hold a vote on the issue in October next year.