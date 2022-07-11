Scottish bank branch closures highest in UK
- Published
Half a million people in Scotland could struggle to access cash due to the rate of bank closures, MPs have warned.
Scotland has the highest percentage loss of branches in the UK, with 53% closing since 2015, the Access to Cash in Scotland report has found.
The Scottish Affairs Committee report estimated around 500,000 Scots still rely on cash for budgeting or bills.
The committee urged the Government to support people struggling with the transition to digital payments.
The committee, chaired by SNP MP Pete Wishart, welcomed plans to introduce a Financial Services and Markets Bill - which includes added protections on access to cash.
However, Mr Wishart said urgent action was needed over fears that banks are closing branches before the legislation comes into force.
Mr Wishart told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "The older demographic still struggle with some of the digital inclusion facilities that we have available, and still look look to cash as their main source of making financial transactions.
"It's for that group that we have to look out for and make sure that we're not moving ahead too quickly.
"We know that this is going to be an increasing feature of our society and community, but right now we're not ready to move to a cashless society.
"We need to ensure that the most vulnerable groups are protected and those that need their cash are still, able to get it."
Age Scotland also raised concerns over the lack of access to cash, and said it is more important than ever that older people are able to access money during the cost of living crisis.
Spokesman Adam Stachura said: "We welcome the recommendations from the Scottish Affairs Committee.
"This is particularly important for people on low and fixed incomes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of over 60s in Scotland who do not have access to the internet.
"Banks must consider the needs of all their customers. They can't just absolve themselves of responsibility and need to invest in a strong cash infrastructure across the whole country."
A final recommendation includes asking for a commitment from banks to maintain services for customers using the Post Office network, as Scotland faces a growing number of closures.
A spokesman for the Treasury said: "We recognise that cash is a vital for millions of people across the UK.
"That's why we are legislating to ensure people will continue to be able to access cash, and have already legislated to enable shops to offer cashback to customers, regardless of whether they make a purchase."