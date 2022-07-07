Scottish secretary is only territorial minister left in PM's Cabinet
The Wales and Northern Ireland secretaries have quit their roles leaving Scotland as the sole nations representative in the UK Cabinet.
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack has continued to pledge his support for under-pressure Boris Johnson.
There has been a wave of resignations from his government and party since Tuesday night.
Mr Jack insisted that the PM had a job to do and was getting on with it.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis resigned his post along with Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
Treasury Minister Helen Whately, Security Minister Damian Hinds, Science Minister George Freeman, Pensions Minister Guy Opperman, Technology Minister Chris Philp, and Courts Minister James Cartlidge have also resigned.
In his resignation letter on Thursday, Mr Lewis said: "I have given you, and those around you, the benefit of the doubt. I have gone out and defended this government both publicly and privately. We are, however, now past the point of no return."