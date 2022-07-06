Scottish secretary continues to back Boris Johnson as PM
- Published
The Scottish secretary has pledged his support for Boris Johnson as the PM fights for survival following the resignation of two senior cabinet members.
Alister Jack gave his full backing to Mr Johnson, saying the government had a job to do and was getting on with it.
It came after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both quit their roles.
They were joined in standing down by several junior government ministers.
Mr Johnson has made it clear he does not intend to leave Number 10, and has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as his new chancellor and Steve Barclay as health secretary.
A Downing Street source told the BBC that the prime minister was determined to continue in office and "deliver what he promised the people" at the last general election.
The majority of Mr Johnson's cabinet have rallied round him - including Mr Jack, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, Ben Wallace, Liz Truss, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Mr Jack said: "I fully support the prime minister".
The Dumfries and Galloway MP added: "I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that's what we're getting on with".
His comments continue to leave him in the opposite camp to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and the vast majority of the party's Scottish MPs and MSPs.
Mr Ross said his views had not changed since he voted against the prime minister in a confidence vote of Tory MPs in the House of Commons last month, which Mr Johnson won by 211 to148.
The current rules mean Mr Johnson cannot face a leadership challenge until June of next year - although his opponents within the Conservative Party are attempting to change that rule.
Many of those opponents believe it is now only a matter of time before Mr Johnson is forced to stand down, with Mr Sunak and Mr Javid both highly critical of him in their resignation letters.
Mr Sunak said the public expected government to be conducted "properly, competently and seriously" while Mr Javid warned the leadership was not "acting in the national interest".
Their resignations came just minutes Mr Johnson admitted in a BBC interview that he made a "bad mistake" in appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip in February despite being aware of misconduct allegations against him.
It followed days of changing responses from No 10 over what exactly Mr Johnson knew about the allegations facing Mr Pincher when he gave him the job.
The row is the latest in a series of controversies to have hit the government in recent months, with many Tory MPs also upset over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown, the response to the cost of living crisis and tax rises.
Opposition leaders have urged other cabinet members to join Mr Sunak and Mr Javid in quitting, with Frist Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying that the "the whole rotten lot" should go.
She tweeted: "Feels like end might be nigh for Johnson - not a moment too soon.
"Notable tho that the resigning ministers were only prepared to go when they were lied to - they defended him lying to public."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was ready for a snap general election, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar saying it was a case of "the sooner the better" for an election to be held.
Mr Sarwar described Mr Sunak and Mr Javid as "rats deserting a sinking ship", adding: "We all know that Boris Johnson is a morally bankrupt and corrupt prime minister, and he is leading a corrupt out-of-touch Tory government".
The next general election is expected to be held in 2024 but could be earlier if Mr Johnson used his powers to call one.
Mr Johnson will come under further pressure later on Wednesday as he faces MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.
He is also due to give evidence to the Liaison Committee - a group of MPs who scrutinise the government's policy and decisions.