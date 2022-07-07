Nicola Sturgeon: Sense of relief at Johnson exit
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be a "widespread sense of relief" after it emerged Boris Johnson was preparing to stand down.
The prime minister is to resign as party leader after losing the support of his ministers and MPs in a day which saw more than 50 resignations.
Mr Johnson hopes to continue as prime minister until the party conference in October.
But the first minister has questioned if this is sustainable.
Mr Johnson had vowed to "keep going" following the wave of resignations.
Senior members of his cabinet, including new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, urged him to resign and "leave with dignity".
On Thursday morning, it emerged that Mr Johnson had decided to step down.
Mr Johnson is expected to give a resignation statement outside No 10 Downing Street later.
'New PM cannot fix deficit'
Nicola Sturgeon tweeted shortly after: "There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?
"Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have. But the problems run much deeper than one individual. The Westminster system is broken."
1. There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable? https://t.co/SQXuCC1HYH— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 7, 2022
She said the "democratic deficit" inherent in the Westminster government would not be fixed with change of prime minister.
"None of the alternative Tory PMs would ever be elected in Scotland," she said. "And in policy terms, it is hard to see what real difference hard-Brexit supporting Labour offers."
She added: "Independence only happens if a majority living in Scotland choose it - but there is no doubt it offers the real and permanent alternative to Westminster, and the opportunity to fulfil our potential at home and play our part as a good global citizen. It's time for that choice."
She concluded her message by saying that although her differences with Boris Johnson were many and profound, she understood that leadership was difficult and brought with it many stresses and strains, and wished Mr Johnson and his family well on a personal level.
Replacement will be 'complicit'
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "The entire country will be breathing a sigh of relief that Boris Johnson is going, but let's not forget that whoever replaces him is complicit.
"This is a party that is rotten to the core, that allowed a cheat, a charlatan, a man devoid of any principles or any values to become the prime minister of this country - and they inflicted his carnage on this country for years.
"That's why not only do we need to see the back of Boris Johnson, we also need to see the back of this Tory government.
"And that's why we need an election to elect a Labour government that can bring the values of decency, integrity and principles back into our country."
Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson said the idea that the prime minister was going to stay on until the party conference was "arrant nonsense"
The Scottish Liberal Democrats tweeted: "It has always been clear that Boris Johnson is unfit to lead our country. The public won't forgive the Conservatives for propping him up so long.
"Lifelong conservative voters are fed up with being taken for granted. Trust in the Conservatives has gone and it won't be coming back."