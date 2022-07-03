Police drop probe into Patrick Grady harassment allegations
A police investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Glasgow MP Patrick Grady has been dropped.
Mr Grady stood away from his SNP membership after newspapers reported officers would be examining claims against him.
But after carrying out inquiries and speaking to the alleged victim it is understood police will be taking no further action at this time.
BBC Scotland has approached the SNP for comment.
Last week the Metropolitan Police confirmed the sexual assault allegation was made on 22 June and submitted online by a third party.
It concerned an incident said to have taken place in October 2016 at a commercial premises in Folgate Street, London.
A force spokesman said: "Officers carried out inquiries, including speaking to the alleged victim. There will be no further police action at this time."
The Glasgow North MP, who is now sitting as an independent, was suspended from parliament for two days after he was found to have made a sexual advance to a teenage SNP member of staff.
Mr Grady, the party's former chief whip, told the House of Commons he was "profoundly sorry" after an independent panel found he had touched and stroked the neck, hair and back of his colleague during a social event at a London pub in 2016.
'Unsupported'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP's Westminster group had questions to answer over its handling of the harassment complaint against Mr Grady.
Ms Sturgeon said she still had confidence in her party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford but said a victim who did not feel supported "is by definition unsupported".
After it was recommended that Mr Grady was suspended from parliament for two days, it emerged that Mr Blackford had subsequently urged his party's MPs to "give as much support as possible" to the MP when audio of an SNP group meeting was leaked to the Daily Mail.
Mr Grady's victim later told BBC Scotland that the party was closing ranks and attempting to discredit him in order to limit the fallout from the case, and was more interested in finding the source of the leaked audio than addressing the issues that it raised.
He dismissed Mr Blackford's apology over what was said at the group meeting and his "regret" that the victim felt unsupported as a "cop out" and a "publicity stunt" that was done to protect the politician's position and reputation.
In response, Mr Blackford said he was willing to meet the victim, adding: "If the complainant feels aggrieved, then I am sorry for that."
It was never entirely clear what the SNP meant when they said Patrick Grady had "stepped away" from the party.
Had he suspended himself, or torn up his membership entirely? The difference could be important in terms of the process should he look to be re-admitted, now the police inquiry is over.
If Mr Grady remains on the outside, then it will effectively spell the end of his Westminster career, with candidate selection for the next general election expected soon.
The SNP will be glad the investigation has been wrapped up quickly and without further action, but this will not be the end of the matter, with an external review of the party's complaints process having been promised.
Opposition politicians condemned the handling of the case.
Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy MSP said: "It's appalling that Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford are still treating a disgraced MP with more sympathy than the victim who suffered sexual harassment."
Mr Hoy also called for Ian Blackford to be sacked "so victims have confidence that they'll be taken seriously in the future".
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also called for Mr Blackford's resignation.
He said: "At no point has Ian Blackford showed an ounce of leadership.
"He voiced absolute full support for Patrick Grady over the victim, allowed SNP whips to act menacingly and resorted to intimidation. Ian Blackford must go."