John Swinney to cover finance secretary Kate Forbes' maternity leave
- Published
Kate Forbes's role as finance secretary is to be covered by John Swinney while she is on maternity leave, the Scottish government has confirmed.
The job will be in addition to Mr Swinney's usual portfolio of Deputy First Minister and cabinet secretary for Covid recovery.
Ms Forbes will retain the title of cabinet secretary for finance and economy while she is off.
Her maternity leave is expected to begin on 16 July.
She will resume her duties when she returns on a date not yet agreed.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed earlier in the year that Ms Forbes would be welcome to return, saying having a baby "should never be a barrier to someone's career, especially women in senior leadership roles".
Ms Forbes previously said she and her husband Alasdair MacLennan - who she married in Dingwall last July - were "looking forward to welcoming a new member of our family".
She confirmed her office and team would still be available to help residents in her Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency.
Ms Forbes became the first female finance secretary after the sudden resignation of Derek Mackay in 2020, and has been tipped as a possible future first minister.
Although Ms Forbes will be the first cabinet secretary to take maternity leave, Aileen Campbell took maternity leave while serving as minister for children and young people in December 2014.