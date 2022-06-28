Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum
- Published
Scotland's first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on independence.
Nicola Sturgeon said the question would be the same as in the last referendum in 2014 - "Should Scotland be an independent country".
Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for formal consent for the vote to be held.
She said she would press on with her plan if this was not granted.
But she stressed that any referendum would need to be lawful and constitutional - with the Supreme Court to be asked to rule on the legal issues around holding a vote without UK government approval.
If the court rules that such a referendum would not be legal, she said the next general election would become a "de facto referendum" with the SNP standing on a single issue of independence.
Ms Sturgeon was speaking as the Scottish government published a bill setting out its proposals for a referendum.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.