Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum
Scotland's first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on independence.
Nicola Sturgeon said the question would be the same as in the last referendum in 2014: "Should Scotland be an independent country?".
Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for formal consent for the vote to be held.
She said she would press on with her plan if this was not granted.
But she stressed that any referendum would need to be lawful and constitutional - with the Supreme Court to be asked to rule on the potential legal issues around holding a vote without UK government approval.
Ms Sturgeon said Scotland's top law officer, the Lord Advocate, has agreed to refer the case to the UK's highest court, with court papers were being served on Tuesday afternoon.
The first minister said she hoped the court would be able to "deliver clarity and legal certainty in a timely manner" instead of having a drawn out process.
If the court rules that Holyrood does not have the power to hold referendum, she said the next general election would become a "de facto referendum" with the SNP standing on a single issue of independence.
However, if the court rules in the Scottish government's favour, Ms Sturgeon said it would move quickly pass its Referendum Bill, which was published while Ms Sturgeon was speaking.
The UK government has previously stated that "now is not the time" for another referendum.
Speaking ahead of the statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was "stronger working together".