Patrick Grady to step away from SNP membership over allegations
Patrick Grady is stepping away from his SNP membership following reports that police are to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him.
The move means he will not be an SNP MP at Westminster.
The Sunday Times Scotland and the Sunday Mail reported that officers from the Met Police would be making further inquiries into allegations against him.
Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP Westminster leader have faced questions over the way the allegations were handled.
The Glasgow North MP was suspended from parliament for two days after he was found to have made a sexual advance to a teenage SNP member of staff.
'Profoundly sorry'
Mr Grady, the party's former chief whip, told the Commons he was "profoundly sorry" after an independent panel found he had touched and stroked the neck, hair and back of his colleague during a social event in 2016.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "On Wednesday, 22 June police received an allegation of sexual assault that is said to have taken place in October 2016 at a commercial premises in Folgate Street, E1.
"The report was submitted online by a third party.
"Officers will now be making inquiries, including contacting the alleged victim, in order to assess what further action is required."
An SNP spokesman said: "Patrick Grady is stepping away from his party membership while the police inquiry continues."