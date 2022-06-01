Scottish Greens boycott Queen's jubilee debate
- Published
Members of the Scottish Green Party have boycotted a debate at Holyrood at which MSPs congratulated the Queen on her platinum jubilee.
In a statement, the Scottish Greens said a head of state should be chosen by and be accountable to voters.
It continued: "We respect others hold different beliefs and have no wish to deprive them of their celebration.
"Our MSPs decided to absent themselves from today's short debate and vote on the royal celebration."
It added that they had instead spent their time "serving their constituents".
MSPs gathered to offer the monarch their congratulations and send her good wishes following First Minister's Questions.
But Green MSPs walked out of the chamber as the debate began.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes, describing the Queen as a constant figure in an ever-changing world who had played an integral role in the story of modern Scotland.
The Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross thanked the monarch for 70 years of service to the British people.
Labour's Anas Sarwar paid tribute to the Queen's "extraordinary dedication to our country and its people."
This weekend, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated to mark her 70th year as monarch.