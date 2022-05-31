Final deadline to complete Scotland's census looms
Those who have not yet completed Scotland's census form have been urged to do so before Tuesday's deadline.
Households have until the end of May 31 to complete the survey - the results of which are used to help make decisions on services across the country.
Some 86% of homes had returned the form by Saturday, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) said.
Opposition parties have criticised the Scottish government for not doing more to ensure a higher uptake.
This year's survey was the first principally digital census north of the border.
More than two million households filled in the questionnaire online and around 250,000 returned a paper copy.
The deadline for completing the once-in-a-decade survey of the population was extended from the original date of 1 May - a move which added some £9.76m to the bill for the exercise, taking the total to £148m.
England and Wales held their survey in March 2021, when 97% of households completed the census.
However, in Scotland the government decided to delay it by a year because of the Covid pandemic.
Opposition politicians have suggested that decoupling the Scottish survey from the rest of the UK had reduced awareness.
Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said the process had been "shambolic".
He said: "By rejecting the chance to be part of a successful UK-wide promotion campaign, the SNP seriously damaged the census response rate.
"There is no guarantee that the Scottish government will receive enough responses today to make the data useable."
And Labour warned that the low uptake could result in a "decade of injustice" for the poorest communities, where return rates have lagged behind.
Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie meanwhile said there will "need to be some soul-searching in the Scottish government over how this was allowed to go so wrong".
"From the decision to detach the census from its counterpart elsewhere in the UK, to the complexities of filling in the survey online, the Scottish government has not covered itself in glory," he said.
'Lessons need to be learned'
On Saturday, Angus Robertson, the Scottish government's constitution secretary, acknowledged that there were "lessons that need to be learned".
"Why is it that there are people who believe they have been uninformed or are underinformed about the fact that the census is taking place despite the fact that every household has been written to on numerous occasions during the census period?" he asked.
He pointed out that there had been advertising across the country and coverage in the media.
Mr Robertson added: "Still some people say they don't know there is a deadline going on."
NRS chief executive Paul Lowe stressed that Tuesday was the last chance for households to complete and submit their census, adding: "Big decisions about our local communities and our nation as a whole are based on census data.
"Everyone's circumstances need to be captured to ensure the best decisions are taken, so please complete now."
Householders who do not return the census may be prosecuted, and could be fined as much as £1,000.
The census can be filled in online at census.gov.scot or on paper. Paper forms can still be ordered on the website, or by calling 0800 030 8308 and will still be accepted after Tuesday.