Polls close in Scottish council elections
- Published
Polling stations have closed after voters across Scotland turned out to elect more than 1,200 councillors to the country's 32 local authorities.
Each council is divided into smaller areas known as wards, with every ward electing between one and five councillors.
These councillors will have control of education, social care and other key local services.
Polls opened at 07:00 on Thursday, and closed at 22:00.
One in five people in Scotland were registered for a postal vote in this election.
Counting of ballots will begin on Friday morning between 08:00 and 09:30 at count centres in each local authority area.
Unlike in other elections in Scotland, voters are asked to rank the candidates in order of preference using numbers - using an electoral system called the Single Transferable Vote.
These ballot papers will be scanned by machines, which will count the votes and apply a mathematical formula to decide which councillors will be elected.
Where a machine is unable to read the vote on a ballot paper, it will be sent for adjudication by count staff who will try to work out who the person wanted to vote for. If the presiding officer cannot be sure who the voter wanted to vote for, their ballot will be rejected.
The results are expected to come in between midday and about 17:00.
Last time, in 2017, Orkney was the first council to declare a result at about 11:00. It was followed by Clackmannanshire about half an hour later.
Glasgow and Moray were last to declare, with their results coming in just after 17:00.
Although the number of councillors elected for each party will likely be known by teatime on Friday, it will probably be next week before it becomes clear who will have control over certain councils.
This is because often no party wins a majority of seats and so groups of councillors work together to form coalitions. It can take a few days for these arrangements to be made.
After the 2017 election, no single party had a majority of seats in any Scottish council - so all were either run by a coalition or a minority administration.
Local elections were also held in England and Wales on Thursday, and voters in Northern Ireland were being asked to elect their next government.
Where to follow the results
