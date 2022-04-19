Scottish council election: Alba Party to outline 'make life better' plan
Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond is to outline the local council election policies of his independence-backing Alba Party.
The focus of its manifesto launch in Dundee will be the cost of living crisis and how to "make life better for all households".
More than 100 Alba candidates will stand for election on 5 May.
The party was formed ahead of last year's Scottish Parliament election in which it did not win any seats.
Mr Salmond will set out plans to double the winter fuel payment for pensioners and explain its proposals to help households with fuel bills.
Speaking ahead of the launch, the former SNP leader said: "Scotland stands at a pivotal moment in its history.
"Council budgets are facing challenges, as never before, while one in four children live in poverty.
"Household incomes are under unprecedented financial pressure as families face a cost-of-living crisis which is squeezing household budgets to breaking point.
"One third of families are facing fuel poverty in our land of energy plenty."
'Real action on independence'
He continued: "The sex-based rights of women and girls are under concerted and increasing attack.
"Our manifesto will set out Alba's specific pledges on how we can make life better for all households and for every community.
"However, the focus of this manifesto reflects three key themes: taking real action on independence as an urgent necessity; tackling the cost of living crisis; and standing up for women and girls."