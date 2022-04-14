Scottish Tories to campaign on council taxes and funding
- Published
The Scottish Conservatives will pledge to cut council tax for almost a million Scots while sending more cash from Holyrood to local authorities.
The party is to set out its manifesto for May's local government elections.
Policies will include a promise to hold down taxes and extend discount schemes, improvements to local roads and funding for schools to catch up post-pandemic.
Leader Douglas Ross said Tory councillors would deliver on local priorities and invest in communities.
Elections to all 32 of Scotland's local authorities will be held on 5 May.
The Conservatives performed strongly in the last set of elections in 2017, with the party more than doubling the number of councillors returned and overtaking Labour into second place.
Mr Ross is aiming to build on that result, but in recent days has seen the campaign dominated by discussion of Prime Minister Boris Johnson being fined for breaking lockdown laws.
The Scottish Tory leader - who withdrew calls for Mr Johnson's resignation in response to the war in Ukraine - has insisted that May's election is about local priorities and issues.
He said: "A vote for the Scottish Conservatives is a vote to support your local community and your local area, to get the focus back on issues that really matter to people.
"I know this because I was a councillor for 10 years. I know what people expect from their council candidates - it's a focus on bin collections, on street cleaning, on potholes, on street lighting, on education, on health and social care, all these vital issues that sadly sometimes get ignored in these campaigns but are really important to people."
The Tory manifesto for the elections will include a pledge to hold down council tax as much as possible, once pressure on public services has eased.
It will propose an extension of the single person's discount on council tax, which the party said would amount to a cut for almost a million households.
It will also pledge to raise the national threshold for Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) to encourage home ownership, and allow councillors to vary thresholds locally to take account of house prices in different areas.
The party also wants to deliver a "fair deal for communities" by funnelling more cash from Holyrood to town halls, pledging to bring forward compulsory funding levels similar to the Barnett formula which determines the Scottish government's budget.
There will also be a focus on local roads, with improvements to key routes and a drive to fix potholes.
The manifesto will aim to scrap high street parking charges, and oppose any implementation of the workplace parking levy.
The Tories also want councils to put in "every possible bid" for levelling up funds on offer from the UK government, with Mr Ross saying that "more direct UK government investment in Scotland can only be a good thing".