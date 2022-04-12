Scottish Tory leader says PM should not be removed
The Scottish Tory leader has said Boris Johnson should not be removed from office "at this time" despite his fine for breaking lockdown rules.
Douglas Ross said he shared the fury of the public over the "unacceptable" actions of the prime minister.
But he said it would be wrong to destabilise the UK government while the war in Ukraine was ongoing.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the PM's wife, Carrie Johnson, will also be fined over parties in Downing Street.
It is not yet known which event the fines are linked to, but all three were reported to be at the same gathering for the prime minister's birthday in June 2020.
Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and Labour leader Keir Starmer have both called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign.
But Mr Ross said in a statement that removing the prime minister would "destabilise the UK government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians."
He said the public was "rightly furious" at what had happened in Downing Street during lockdown, adding: "I understand why they are angry and share their fury.
"The behaviour was unacceptable. The prime minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued.
"However, as I've made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine's biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn't be right to remove the prime minister at this time."
Reports that parties had been held in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns first emerged in December of last year, with Mr Johnson initially insisting that "the guidelines were followed at all times".
He later apologised for attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden, but told Parliament he believed he had been attending a work event.
Mr Sunak was also asked in the Commons December if he attended Christmas parties said to have taken place in 2020, and replied: "No, I did not attend any parties."