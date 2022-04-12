Scottish Tory leader says PM should not be removed

Mr Ross called for Mr Johnson to quit in January, but later said the issue should be "put on hold" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The Scottish Tory leader has said Boris Johnson should not be removed from office "at this time" despite his fine for breaking lockdown rules.

Douglas Ross said he shared the fury of the public over the "unacceptable" actions of the prime minister.

But he said it would be wrong to destabilise the UK government while the war in Ukraine was ongoing.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the PM's wife, Carrie Johnson, will also be fined over parties in Downing Street.

Downing Street has confirmed Mr Johnson's fine was in relation to an event he attended on 19 June 2020 to celebrate his birthday.

His wife and Mr Sunak were also reported to have been at the gathering, with an ITV report saying the prime minister had been presented with a cake while people sang Happy Birthday to him.

The fines are among more than 50 to have been handed out so far by officers from the Met, who have been investigating alleged Covid law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Mr Johnson is the first serving prime minister of the UK to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and Labour leader Keir Starmer have both called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign.

But Mr Ross said in a statement that removing the prime minister would "destabilise the UK government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians."

He said the public was "rightly furious" at what had happened in Downing Street during lockdown, adding: "I understand why they are angry and share their fury.

"The behaviour was unacceptable. The prime minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued.

"However, as I've made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine's biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn't be right to remove the prime minister at this time."

Reports that parties had been held in Downing Street during lockdown first emerged in December of last year, with Mr Johnson initially insisting that "the guidelines were followed at all times".

He later apologised for attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden, but told Parliament he believed he had been attending a work event.

This admission initially resulted in Mr Ross saying the prime minister's position was no longer tenable, and he wrote to the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs in January calling for a leadership contest.

But he withdrew the letter in March, arguing that calls for Mr Johnson to quit should be put on hold following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson subsequently attended the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, where he was welcomed onto the stage by Mr Ross.

Mr Sunak was also asked in the Commons in December if he attended Christmas parties said to have taken place in 2020, and replied: "No, I did not attend any parties."

Rishi Sunak told parliament that he had not attended any parties

What has the reaction been?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that Mr Johnson had broken the law and "repeatedly lied to parliament about it", and must therefore resign.

She added: "The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go.

"And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him".

Labour leader Sir Keir said the fines showed that the Conservatives were "totally unfit to govern", adding: "Britain deserves better.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign."

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were "a disgrace" and that "if they have a shred of dignity left they will resign immediately."

And Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said parliament should be recalled for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Campaigners from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group also said there was "simply no way either the prime minister or chancellor can continue".

Sue Gray’s record of the gatherings

The government has faced intense pressure over gatherings held in and around Downing Street during Covid lockdowns. Senior civil servant Sue Gray has said that many of them “should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did.” Here is what we know about them and the restrictions in place at the time:

A photo from May 2020 showed the prime minister and his staff with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard in the Downing Street garden. When asked about it, Boris Johnson said “those people were at work talking about work”.

Boris Johnson was pictured with his wife Carrie as well as Downing Street staff
Image caption Boris Johnson was pictured with his wife Carrie as well as Downing Street staff Image copyright by Guardian/Eyevine

The rules:

Legal restrictions at the time said you could not leave your house without a reasonable excuse and government guidance was that you could meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor setting while exercising.

This event is not being investigated by the police.

About 100 people were invited by email to “socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening”. Witnesses told the BBC the PM and his wife were among about 30 people who attended. Boris Johnson has declined to say whether he was among those there.

This event is being investigated by the police.

A gathering took place in the Cabinet Office to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

This event is being investigated by the police.

On Boris Johnson’s birthday, up to 30 people gathered in the Cabinet Room at No 10 to present the prime minister with a birthday cake and sing Happy Birthday, according to a report by ITV News.

No 10 said staff had “gathered briefly" to "wish the prime minister a happy birthday", adding that he had been there "for less than 10 minutes”.

The rules:

Restrictions at the time banned most indoor gatherings involving more than two people.

This event is being investigated by the police.

Sources told the BBC that Downing Street staff members attended a gathering with Carrie Johnson in the flat where she and the prime minister live. A spokesman for Mrs Johnson denies the party took place. There was a separate gathering in No 10 Downing Street  on the same day to mark the departure of a special adviser.

The rules:

Eight days earlier Boris Johnson had announced a new lockdown in England. Indoor gatherings with other households were banned, unless they were for work purposes.

These events are being investigated by the police.

A leaving event was held for No 10 aide, Cleo Watson, where people were drinking, and Mr Johnson made a speech, according to sources.

This event is not being investigated by the police.

The Department for Education has confirmed it had an office gathering to thank staff for their work during the pandemic. It says drinks and snacks were brought by those who attended and no outside guests or support staff were invited.

The rules:

Eight days earlier, London had been placed in restrictions which banned two or more people from different households from meeting indoors, unless “reasonably necessary” for work purposes.

This event is not being investigated by the police.

The Conservative Party has admitted that an “unauthorised gathering” took place at its HQ in Westminster. It was held by the team of the party's London-mayoral candidate, Shaun Bailey, who has since stepped down as chair of the London Assembly police and crime committee. The Metropolitan Police is to speak to two people who attended the party.

The gathering at the Conservative Party headquarters was described as 'raucous'
Image caption The gathering at the Conservative Party headquarters was described as ‘raucous’ Image copyright by Daily Mirror

This event was not included in Sue Gray's report.

Multiple sources have told the BBC there was a Christmas quiz for No 10 staff last year. A photo - published by the Sunday Mirror - shows Boris Johnson taking part and sitting between two colleagues in No 10. Mr Johnson has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Johnson was pictured in the No 10 library under a portrait of Margaret Thatcher
Image caption Mr Johnson was pictured in the No 10 library under a portrait of Margaret Thatcher Image copyright by Sunday Mirror

This event is not being investigated by the police.

The Department for Transport has apologised after confirming reports of a party in its offices, calling it “inappropriate" and an "error of judgment” by staff.

The rules:

London moved into the highest tier of restrictions and Matt Hancock, who was health secretary at the time, said it was important “everyone is cautious” ahead of the festive period.

This event was not included in Sue Gray's report.

A leaving party was held at the Cabinet Office for the outgoing head of the civil service Covid taskforce - the team responsible for drawing up coronavirus restrictions.

Kate Josephs, now chief executive of Sheffield City Council, apologised for the event, saying she was “truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result”.

A second gathering was held in the Cabinet Office to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary’s private office.

A third gathering was held in No 10 Downing Street to mark the departure of a No 10 official

These events are being investigated by the police.

Downing Street originally denied a report by the Daily Mirror that a party took place in Downing Street. However, a video obtained by ITV News showed the prime minister's then-press secretary Allegra Stratton, joking about reports of an event, saying: “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

This event is being investigated by the police.

A gathering was held in No 10 Downing Street to mark the departure of two private secretaries.

This event is being investigated by the police.

Two parties were held by Downing Street staff at No 10, the night before Prince Philip's funeral.

One of the events was a leaving party for the PM's then director of communications James Slack, who has apologised for the event and acknowledged it “should not have happened at the time that it did”.

Boris Johnson was not at either party.

The rules

The rules had been eased in England on 12 April, but working from home continued to be recommended and socialising indoors with people from other households was not allowed. Meeting others outdoors was limited to groups of six people or two households.

These events are being investigated by the police.

