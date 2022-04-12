Scottish Greens to campaign on climate and social justice
The Scottish Green party will focus its local election campaign on climate and social justice, it has said.
The party will publish its manifesto for the 5 May council polls on Tuesday.
It said Green councillors would focus on "thinking globally and acting locally".
The party's co-leader Lorna Slater highlighted the Greens' record in government at Holyrood, where it has been in a partnership with the SNP for the last year.
She said the priorities the Greens would bring to local authorities if elected would be the same that the party had brought to the Scottish government, with a focus on bringing climate and social justice to planning decisions and local services.
Ms Slater said: "We are working for Scotland in government, tackling the climate emergency and the cost of living through things like free bus travel for young people and doubling the Scottish Child Payment.
"Now, with record investment in nature restoration, recycling and active travel, and the biggest teacher recruitment drive in 15 years, we need more councillors to deliver this work in our communities."
She urged voters to give her party's candidates their first preference votes.
Nationally, the Greens are calling for an extra £3.2bn investment in public transport by 2026 and a further £3bn for greener homes.
The party is standing 239 candidates across Scotland, its highest number so far.
Ms Slater told BBC Scotland's The Nine the Greens were happy to work with other parties in local government but she ruled out working with the Scottish Conservatives.
She said: "We want people to think global but act local because although the climate emergency is a global concern, many of the things that we need to do to tackle it are handled by local authorities."
Counting is being held the day after the ballots, on Friday 6 May, with results expected from the 32 dedicated count centres across the country by the end of the day.
There has been a sharp rise in the number of people registered for postal votes, with 22.5% of the total electorate signed up for them as of December 2021.
This represents a 38.3% increase on the previous year, with the National Records of Scotland saying the jump was "most likely driven by the Covid pandemic".