Cost of living 'front and centre' of Scottish Labour council campaign
Scottish Labour is to put action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis "front and centre" in its campaign for May's local government elections.
The party will publish its manifesto for the 5 May council polls on Thursday.
Policies will include a windfall tax on oil and gas giants and extra payments for families struggling with bills.
Leader Anas Sarwar said every level of government must be entirely focused on protecting household finances.
All 32 of Scotland's councils will hold elections on 5 May.
Scottish Labour is targeting a recovery, having slipped to third place behind the SNP and the Conservatives in the last votes in 2017.
The polls coincide with a cost-of-living crunch hitting millions across the UK, with soaring energy and fuel bills, rising prices in shops and changes to National Insurance payments.
Mr Sarwar said: "This election is about one thing and one thing only - the cost-of-living crisis".
He added: "Every part of government - from local councillors to the first minister and prime minister - must be focused entirely on protecting the financial wellbeing of millions of Scots.
"At this election, Scottish Labour is putting the cost-of-living crisis front and centre and is giving the people of Scotland the chance to elect local champions that will protect and support the communities that they represent."
Windfall tax
Labour's manifesto is expected to include policies such as a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas firms, which the party says will help reduce household bills by £600.
The party is also promising a £400 payment to support struggling families, a £100 rebate on water bills and a freeze on rail fares.
Counting is being held the day after the ballots, on Friday 6 May, with results expected from the 32 dedicated count centres across the country by the end of the day.
There has been a sharp rise in the number of people registered for postal votes, with 22.5% of the total electorate signed up for them as of December 2021.
This represents a 38.3% increase on the previous year, with the National Records of Scotland saying the jump was "most likely driven by the Covid pandemic".