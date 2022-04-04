Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tests positive for Covid-19
- Published
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The MP and MSP said he had to cancel this week's campaign events for the upcoming local elections.
Several members of the government cabinet including Deputy First Minister John Swinney are also in isolation, although Holyrood is in recess.
Infection rates remain high, with one in 12 people in Scotland estimated to have had the virus last week.
This prompted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to delay the lifting of face mask rules for shops and public transport until 18 April, although some changes for places of worship went ahead on Monday.
Mr Ross had urged Ms Sturgeon to "leave it up to people and businesses to decide what is best for them, based on public health advice".
On Monday, he confirmed he had tested positive for the virus, and said he was "looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail soon".