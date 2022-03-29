Tycoon wishes he had walked away from ferry deal
Businessman Jim McColl has said he would not have signed a £97m contract to build two CalMac ferries if he had known the extent of opposition to it.
The 2015 contract was approved by ministers despite concerns from their own ferries agency CMAL about the lack of the normal financial safeguards.
Mr McColl claims the deal with Ferguson shipyard was rushed through "for political capital".
The Scottish government insists the deal was done to save hundreds of jobs.
After a series of problems, the ferries will now be five years late and could cost the taxpayer more than £250m.
Last week a damning report by Audit Scotland said it was unable to establish why the order was given to Fergusons without a normal builders refund guarantee because the decision had not been fully documented.
'Could have been avoided'
Mr McColl, who rescued the shipyard from administration in 2014, told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme he had approved signing the original contract but that it "constantly changed".
And he maintained that had he known of the objections from CMAL- the government agency which owns and procures ships for CalMac - he would have pulled out.
He said: "How can you work with a buyer who doesn't want you to be there?
"CMAL were strongly opposed to this. They are the gatekeepers here and they should have been respected.
"What happened subsequently is costing the taxpayer a huge amount of money that could have been avoided."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted the procurement process for the ferries was all in order and the deal had nothing to do with political gain.
"Jim McColl is flatly wrong to say that," she said in an interview on Monday.
"This was a contract that was awarded in line with all of the normal procurement rules and practices. It's also a contract that Jim McColl signed on behalf of his company.
"There have been real problems with the construction of these vessels. The delays to the completion of the vessels, the cost over-runs. All deeply unsatisfactory and lots of lessons to be learned there.
"But as I think the Audit Scotland report said, there was nothing untoward in the procurement of the contract at the time."
Shortly after being named as the government's preferred bidder, the Ferguson management notified CMAL that they could not provide the full Builder's Refund Guarantee (BRG), which was stipulated in the contract.
This would have provided full repayment guarantees if the ships were late, failed to meet specification or if the shipbuilder went bust.
The CMAL chairman, Erik Ostergaard, was so concerned he emailed Transport Scotland suggesting that without a much improved offer, the procurement process should be restarted.
While some changes were negotiated, the deal was signed off without a full refund guarantee by ministers in October 2015.
Jim McColl has claimed the SNP rushed through the deal because it wanted good publicity at its party conference in 2015 where the deal was announced by then transport minister Derek Mackay.
'Propaganda exercise'
Following a series of construction issues, the tycoon says he called for an independent review to try to resolve the situation.
He said: "Early on in the contract, after seeing there were additional costs, we wanted to have some sort of mediation, arbitration or expert determination on this.
"Every time this was raised, the government would not confront CMAL to insist we do this.
"I raised this directly with the first minister on 31 May 2017. So they were aware of the challenges then.
"I couldn't understand why they resisted any sort of dispute resolution and I kept asking the question - what is it they are afraid of with CMAL?
"The point that CMAL objected to, we weren't aware of at the time. This has been uncovered by Audit Scotland but was buried by the government."
Mr McColl added: "I'm sure there is a small amount of responsibility that was with Fergusons.
"But I had an independent review carried out by experts in 2017/2018 and they were highly critical of the way the specification was put together.
"There has been a fabulous propaganda exercise carried out by the government to try and put the blame onto the previous management at Fergusons."
Construction failings
CMAL has repeatedly disputed Mr McColl's version of events during the ferry saga, pointing out that it was a "design and build contract", meaning the detailed design was the responsibility of the shipyard.
It has accuses the shipyard of rushing ahead with fabrication before these designs were approved by both itself and regulators.
The shipyard went back into administration in August 2019 and was later taken into public ownership by the Scottish government.
A report by a "turnaround director" appointed by the government later listed major failings in the running of the yard and construction of the two ferries, with remedial work estimated to cost between £110 and £114m.
That has since risen by a further £8.7m because cables installed prior to nationalisation have been found to be too short.
Delays have also meant equipment warranties have expired, and £3.5m will have to be spent renewing them.