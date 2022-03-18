Scotland's super sponsor scheme opens for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
The Scottish government's super sponsor scheme for Ukrainians seeking refuge is now open.
The scheme will provide people fleeing the war in their homeland with temporary accommodation while a longer-term place can be found.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland could welcome 3,000 Ukrainians immediately.
She added that it would later take in "at least a proportionate share" of those coming to the UK.
On Friday, Ms Sturgeon said: "We intend to fully harness the thousands of individual offers from people in Scotland willing to provide Ukrainians with a home."
She urged organisations and charities working with Ukrainians who need refuge to help spread the word about the Scottish route.
"Our programme will allow significant numbers of people fleeing Ukraine to come to Scotland immediately, and will be able to come to Scotland for safety and sanctuary first," she said.
"To those Ukrainians arriving in our country, I can say we will treat you with compassion, dignity and respect, and I extend a warm welcome to Scotland, our home - and, for as long as you need it, yours too."
The first minister asked anyone in Scotland who could offer accommodation to register their interest through the UK government site.
'The most vulnerable'
The UK government's Homes for Ukraine scheme allows members of the public to host refugees.
The Scottish government can be selected as the sponsor for the visa application, which will bypass the need to initially match hosts and refugees.
Details will be shared with the Scottish government so appropriate matches can be arranged while immediate support is provided to those arriving.
The UK government's Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the UK had a history of "supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours".
He said there would be no limit to how many Ukrainians could enter the UK under the visa sponsorship scheme.