Scotland becoming smaller under SNP - Douglas Ross
- Published
Scotland must shake off the "dead hand of nationalism" if it is to avoid becoming increasingly bitter and inward looking, the Scottish Conservative leader is to claim.
Douglas Ross will tell the party's conference in Aberdeen that he grew up in a Scotland that was confident and outward looking.
But he will argue that Scotland now divided against itself.
And he will say the country is becoming "smaller every day" under the SNP.
Mr Ross missed the weekly First Minister's Questions session in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday because of a bad throat - but is expected to be well enough to deliver his speech.
He welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the conference on Friday afternoon, with the two men shaking hands on stage ahead of Mr Johnson's speech.
Mr Ross called for the PM to step down earlier this year over lockdown parties in Downing Street - but withdrew that last week, saying the row should be "put on pause" because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He said the only person who would benefit from Mr Johnson being removed from office would be Vladimir Putin.
But his comments were condemned by political opponents, with SNP MP Ian Blackford describing it as an "utterly humiliating u-turn" and Labour leader Anas Sarwar saying Mr Ross "should not be using the Ukraine crisis to go back on his principles".
In his speech, Mr Ross will ask whether anyone would say that Scotland is a better place today than it was when the SNP first came to power in 2007.
He will say: "The nation I grew up in was confident and outward looking, yet the nation my children grow up in today is far more bitter and inward-facing.
"That isn't a record that any government should be proud of - Scotland is becoming a smaller country every day that the SNP remain in power.
"We are becoming worse off, both economically and intellectually, because we are stuck with a government that won't take any responsibility."
He will also call on Tory activists to "bring together the silent majority of working people to end this stalemate" and provide a real alternative for people who are "fed up with the last 15 years of SNP stagnation".
'Referendum obsession'
He will say that this alternative would "end the referendum obsession" and "take back Scotland from the SNP and allow us all to move forward together".
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused Mr Ross of "shameless hypocrisy", claiming that the Conservatives had spent "years stoking the division" that he was accusing the SNP of creating.
The two-day Scottish Conservative conference has seen the party call for the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) to be scrapped in Scotland's schools.
And it has unveiled plans to bring forward a bill in the Scottish Parliament that would create a register of domestic abusers.
The database would work in a similar manner to the sex offenders register, with police or local authorities being able to take action if a risk was identified.