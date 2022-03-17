Dnipro orphans get permission to travel to Scotland
- Published
A group of children evacuated from Ukraine by a Scottish charity has been granted permission to travel to the UK.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said Ukrainian authorities had confirmed the orphans from Dnipro would be able to continue their journey to Scotland.
Charity Dnipro Kids, established by fans of Hibernian Football Club, has already evacuated the 48 children to Poland from orphanages in Ukraine.
They are expected to arrive in Scotland on Monday.
Steven Carr, chairman of Dnipro Kids, said the children would be "welcomed with open arms".
Ms Patel said it was "deeply troubling" that the children had been caught up in "Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine" and the UK government was working with Poland to ensure their "swift arrival" in the UK.
"I am extremely grateful to the authorities in Ukraine, who have now confirmed to me that the children can come here," she said.
SNP MP Ian Blackford has been working with the charity to provide the children, who are aged between six and 17, with temporary sanctuary in Scotland.
"While this process has been more difficult than it needed to be, all that matters now is that these children will be in a place of safety and I am pleased beyond words," he said.
"I want to pay tribute to everyone who has worked hard to make this happen, including the Scottish charity Dnipro Kids, the Ukrainian and Polish authorities, the Scottish government, Edinburgh City Council, and all those who have helped resolve issues at the Home Office."
He added: "It's essential that the UK government learns lessons and removes unnecessary barriers and delays to supporting displaced children and families."
Speaking from Poland, Mr Carr said Dnipro Kids, which was founded in 2005, had "done what we can to keep them safe".
"The kids are coming to Scotland and they are going to have a fantastic time here and they are going to absolutely love it. But at the end of the day, this is just a safe haven for them until it is safe to go back home," he told BBC Scotland.
"They are not here to stay because they have their own homes, they have their friends, their school friends, everything like that back in Ukraine.
"Ultimately they will be going back there, which will be a very sad occasion, but they are just here for safe haven and we're just going to make their time here as nice as it possibly can be.
He said the the Scottish public had been "absolutely phenomenal" in supporting them.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "I'm very grateful to the Hibs fans' Dnipro Kids charity and all others involved in getting the children out of Ukraine safely.
"Scotland has a proud history of supporting refugees, and I'm sure these young people will be made incredibly welcome when they get here."
Up to 3,000 people fleeing the conflict will be offered immediate temporary accommodation in Scotland, and could begin arriving as early as the weekend if the scheme is agreed.
The Scottish government has also announced a further £15m of funding will be made available to help refugees, including £11m for local councils and £2.5m for temporary accommodation.