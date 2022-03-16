Home Office risks leaving Ukraine orphans stranded, says Blackford
- Published
The Home Office has been accused of being the "only obstacle" to allowing 48 Ukrainian orphans to receive sanctuary in Scotland.
The charity Dnipro Kids, established by fans of Hibernian Football Club, has evacuated 48 children to Poland from orphanages in Ukraine.
SNP MP Ian Blackford said a plane due to bring them to the UK would leave empty without the right paperwork.
The UK government insisted it was doing all it could.
Mr Blackford said he had spent much of the last week trying to help the charity provide the children with temporary sanctuary in Scotland.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Blackford said: "The Polish authorities, Edinburgh City Council, the Scottish government and the orphans' guardians are all working to bring these children to safety."
Mr Blackford commended UK refugees minister Lord Harrington for his efforts, but added: "A week on, the Home Office is still proving to be the only obstacle in the way and it risks leaving these children stranded.
"So I'm pleading with the deputy prime minister: remove these obstructions before it's too late."
Deputy PM Dominic Raab, standing in for Boris Johnson, denied bureaucracy was holding up the case.
He said: "We want to do everything we can.
"Of course there are range of issues in this case, including the wishes of the Ukrainian government on where orphaned children should go and should be living, whether any necessary permissions are being sought from the Ukrainian and/or Polish governments.
"This isn't actually about bureaucracy, it's about genuine safeguarding issues, but I certainly want to work with him in the best interests of those children."
Mr Blackford said the Polish and Ukrainian authorities had offered their support, adding: "We need the Home Office to give us the paperwork that'll make that happen."
Mr Raab replied: "It's very important that the proper international practices on safeguarding are followed, I know he appreciates that.
"We're keen to find out if family reunion options with Ukrainian families in the region have been considered.
"We also know that many children in state care in Ukraine have family members in the region - for the safeguarding and wellbeing of the children that must also be considered."
A Downing Street spokesperson later said the Polish government had not asked the UK to get involved in the evacuation of 48 Ukrainian orphans.
The spokesperson said the "Home Office isn't blocking that in any way".
War effort
The first group of 29 refugee children, aged between six and 17, crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland last Thursday.
Another 19 joined them on Sunday, with the Dnipro Kids charity saying more could arrive soon.
The charity's chairman Steven Carr, who has been travelling with the children, said homes and care had been arranged for them in Scotland.
"The only thing that needs to happen for us to be able to bring the kids back is for the UK government to say that it's ok to bring them in," he told the BBC.
Meanwhile, generous Scots continue to work hard for the Ukrainian war effort.
Pupils at Strathallan School near Perth have sent beds to refugee reception centres.
Businessman Iain Gordon, who owns a medical research company, has colleagues in Ukraine and children at the school and asked them to help.
He said on Sunday: "We have about 100 beds, 200 sets of bedding, towels, duvets pillows, etc. These are going to a reception centre for refugees in Grodzisk Mazowiecki just outside Warsaw. What they needed was beds and bunk beds."
Ukrainian national Yuriy Kachak used his Deanston Bakery in Shawlands, Glasgow, to raise cash for humanitarian aid.
Since a bake sale attracted hundreds of supporters two weeks ago, his total was doubled when a donor matched the funds raised.
The total so far has reached more than £81,000.