Bid to ban troublemakers from trains in Scotland
The Scottish government is exploring whether people could be banned from trains for anti-social behaviour.
Talks have been held with justice department officials about creating powers similar to those used to bar people from football grounds.
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth told MSPs a "specific legislative fix" was being looked at for when the government takes over the running of ScotRail.
She said she was also working with the British Transport Police on the issue.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has previously has previously said it is "staggering" that troublemakers can be barred from shopping centres and football stadiums, but not trains.
General secretary Mick Hogg said in February that "anti-social behaviour is out of control".
Asked about a potential ban at Holyrood's transport committee, Ms Gilruth said legislation would be needed - but that she was "not ruling it out".
Transport Scotland's rail director Bill Reeve then told MSPs that talks were being held with justice department officials, and that they would be followed up with BTP "as something we feel deserves further consultation".
And after being pressed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, Ms Gilruth said a specific fix was being examined ahead of ScotRail services being nationalised on 1 April.
She added: "From discussions with the union there was a feeling of unfairness that the legislation did not extend to railway workers in the same way that it might in other parts of society.
"There would be people identified in terms of their behaviour and they would be back on the train the next day or in a couple of hours, and it was quite demoralising for staff.
"We have to look again at the provisions in the legislation, working with BTP to ensure that we get this right.
"I share the view of the unions on this and I want to make sure that public ownership of the railways does not rule anything out and that we look at all the available opportunities open to consider how we can support staff, because nobody deserves to go to their work and face abuse."
Members on the committee raised a series of issues about the rail operator with the minister, ranging from a lack of seats to cancellations, fares and timekeeping.
Ms Gilruth said the key takeaway from nationalisation would be accountability, saying it was "hugely important" for ministers to take responsibility for the "very real challenges" facing rail services.