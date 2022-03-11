Europe minister given Ukraine refugee role
- Published
The Scottish government's Europe minister is to be given responsibility for its approach to supporting Ukrainian refugees.
The government said Neil Gray would lead its engagement and partnership work with local authorities, the third sector and other agencies.
Mr Gray will also engage with the UK government to press for "swift and coordinated humanitarian action".
He will attend cabinet as required and report directly to the first minister.
The government said he would ensure UK government action is integrated with the work the Scottish government carries out with local government body Cosla and others on wider refugee and asylum integration, including the New Scots strategy, and will engage with affected groups in the community.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Europe was facing the biggest refugee crisis since World War Two.
She added: "More than two million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes and Scotland is ready and willing to play its part and to offer sanctuary and support to them and the many more who will sadly follow.
"Given the gravity, and urgent, nature of the situation, it is right that this government has a minister with specific responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine who will be arriving in Scotland and need support to rebuild their lives."
Mr Gray's full job title will now be Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development and Minister with special responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine.
He said: "Scotland stands ready to offer refuge and sanctuary for those fleeing Ukraine, just as we did with the Syrian Resettlement Programme, which saw all 32 local authorities in Scotland participate and welcome over 3,300 refugees into their communities.
"The Scottish government is already bringing together key partners, like Cosla, the Scottish Refugee Council and Police Scotland, to co-ordinate plans and address the practical challenges of resettling Ukrainians here."
It comes amid claims of "chaos" at one of the Home Office's visa application centres for Ukrainian refugees.
A UK government spokeswoman has insisted that it is "standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians which is why we've made it easier for those with Ukrainian passports to come here".