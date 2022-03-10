Boris Johnson to attend Scottish Tory conference
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to attend the Scottish Conservative conference despite calls for his resignation from the bulk of Tory MSPs.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross led calls for Mr Johnson to quit amid the row over parties during lockdown.
However, the party has now confirmed that he will attend the event, to be held in Aberdeen on 18 and 19 March.
A spokesman said they would "welcome the prime minister appearing in person to speak about the war in Ukraine".
It was previously thought Mr Johnson could give a speech via video link, or pre-record his address to delegates.
The UK Conservative Party is holding its own spring conference in Blackpool on the same dates, with Mr Johnson scheduled to speak on Saturday.
Mr Ross was among the Tory MPs who demanded Mr Johnson's resignation in January over the lockdown parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.
The MP and MSP said the prime minister's position was "no longer tenable", and submitted a letter to the party's 1922 Committee in a bid to trigger a leadership contest.
Almost all of Holyrood's Conservative MSPs publicly backed Mr Ross's position, along with other figures in the Scottish party including former leader Ruth Davidson.
However, the prime minister was supported by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who said on Thursday that he thought Mr Johnson would want to attend the conference in person.
The party has now confirmed this, saying the would be welcomed to make a speech about Ukraine.
The SNP said this was a "major blow to Douglas Ross's credibility and authority as Scottish Conservative leader", adding that it "beggars belief" that the two leaders could work together.
A police investigation into parties at the heart of government during the Covid-19 lockdown continues.
Mr Johnson submitted a questionnaire about his involvement - which has the same status as information given as an interview under caution - to officers in February.