Scottish education agencies to be replaced by 2024
Scotland's education and exams agencies are to be scrapped and replaced by the summer of 2024, the BBC understands.
Ministers had already announced the Scottish Qualifications Authority would be broken up after a report said there was too much focus on exams in schools.
A new body, Qualifications Scotland, is expected to be set up alongside a replacement for Education Scotland.
A separate report about the future of exams in Scotland is expected to be published in due course.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is to update MSPs on the plans later on Wednesday afternoon.
Ms Somerville originally announced that the SQA would be replaced in June 2021 as part of a "substantial" overhaul of education.
A report on senior education from the OECD had backed Scotland's Curriculum for Excellence as a whole, but said there was too much focus in senior years.
And a further report has now been drawn up by Professor Ken Muir, making recommendations for the future structure of education agencies, which ministers are expected to accept.
It is understood this will include a new qualifications body - tentatively named Qualifications Scotland, although this may change - as well as a replacement for Education Scotland.
The report recommends setting up these new bodies in 2022, with the aim of having them fully operational by summer 2024.
Another separate agency is to be established to run school inspections, and legislation will need to be passed at Holyrood to set all three up.
Ms Somerville has previously promised that there would not be compulsory redundancies at the SQA as a result of the restructuring.
And a further report is expected in due course about the future of examinations more generally, with the government aiming to reform the assessment system following two years with no formal exams due to Covid-19.