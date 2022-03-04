Free residential care plan unveiled by Scottish Labour
- Published
People over the age of 65 would receive free residential care under a plan put forward by Scottish Labour.
Party leader Anas Sarwar will announce the policy at Scottish Labour's conference in Glasgow later.
The move would benefit nearly 10,000 care home residents and their families across Scotland, Mr Sarwar said.
The Scottish government wants to create a National Care Service by 2026 which would be accountable for social care support instead of local councils.
But Mr Sarwar said changes needed to happen before then.
In his conference speech, he is expected to say: "We can take steps right now to set us on track for all care in Scotland to be free at point of need, delivering a health and care system which people can rely on their whole lives.
"This will be the single greatest reform of the care service since the introduction of free personal care."
Under Scottish Labour's proposals, money provided to the Scottish government by Westminster as a result of increased health spending in England would help pay for the proposal, which also includes increasing social care pay to £15 per hour.
Scottish Labour is also proposing a new law named "Milly's Law" to ensure "bereaved families are at the heart of the response to disasters and public scandals".
The law is named after cancer patient Milly Main, who was 10 when she died at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in 2017.
A review later found an infection which contributed to her death was probably caused by the hospital environment.
The plans are based on proposals for a Hillsborough law in England aimed at ensuring fairer treatment for bereaved families.
Scottish Labour said its plans would deliver the establishment of an independent public advocate who could act on behalf of families of the deceased and a requirement that evidence from public inquires must be taken into account at any subsequent criminal trials.
The party has also unveiled a new logo comprising of a thistle, replacing the traditional cut-out rose used for decades.