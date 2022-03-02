Ukraine: 'More than 100' people from Scotland volunteer to fight
- Published
More than 100 people in Scotland have volunteered to fight in the war in Ukraine, the BBC understands.
Ukraine has set up an "international legion" for foreigners to join the battle against the Russian invasion.
Officials at the country's consulate in Edinburgh said their phones had been "ringing off the hook".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned it would be counter productive for anyone other than trained military personnel to go to the warzone.
Anyone who travels abroad to fight could in theory be prosecuted under UK anti-terror legislation.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged foreign nationals to "join the defence of security in Europe" as Russia intensifies its attacks on several major cities.
It is believed that more than 100 people currently living in Scotland have signed up to do so.
One Scottish former soldier, Joe Stirling, served in Iraq and told the BBC's World at One programme that he planned to travel to Ukraine on Friday.
He said: "People need help. Countries and nationalities aside, its humans going to help other humans.
"If I was a bricklayer I'd go and build hospitals. If I was a doctor I'd go out and give people first aid. It just happens my trade is soldier, so I'm going out to fight."
Mr Stirling said he would be signing a contract with the Ukrainian government and would "abide with the law of armed conflict at all times", saying he felt he was "fairly covered" in terms of the legality of joining the war.
The UK government has stressed that British troops will not be sent to fight on the ground, and that Nato forces cannot engage directly with Russia without escalating the conflict.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss initially told the BBC that she supported people travelling from the UK to fight, saying "that is something that people can make their own decisions about".
However Defence Secretary Ben Wallace later stressed that Britons should not put themselves in harm's way, saying there were "better ways to contribute to the security of Ukraine".
The Foreign Office website advises against travel to the area, and says: "If you travel to eastern Ukraine to fight, or to assist others engaged in the conflict, your activities may amount to offences against UK terrorism or other legislation and you could be prosecuted on your return to the UK."
Asked about Scots fighting abroad on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said people should "think carefully about what we an do to support Ukraine that is actually helpful and meaningful".
She said: "I would not encourage people with no military experience or training to go to Ukraine, however much I might understand the motivations that they have, because I am not sure that would be the best way to help Ukraine at this particular moment."
