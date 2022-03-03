Gender recognition reform bill to be tabled at Holyrood
The Scottish government is to table legislation at Holyrood to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender.
Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison is to give a statement to MSPs about the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
Ministers say the current process takes too long and is too invasive, causing distress to a vulnerable minority.
However campaigners have raised concerns about the changes potentially having an impact on women's rights.
The government insists that trans rights and women's rights need not clash, and that the legislation will simply streamline an existing process.
And with four out of the five parties at Holyrood backing reform in their election manifestos last year, the changes are likely to be approved by parliament in some form.
The legislation would make changes to the process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) - the legal recognition of a trans person's "acquired" gender.
At present, people apply to a UK gender recognition panel and must provide a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria - a mismatch between the biological sex they were born with and the way they see and describe their gender - as well as evidence they have lived in their acquired gender for at least two years.
The Scottish government wants to change this so that applications are handled by the Registrar General for Scotland, with no need for medical reports and the waiting time reduced to six months.
Ministers have also consulted on the idea of cutting the age at which people can apply from 18 to 16.
However applicants would still need to swear that they intend to remain in their acquired gender for life, with a false declaration to be a criminal offence.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said that trans people are "one of the most stigmatised minorities in our society", and that their rights did not come into conflict with those of women.
However some groups have voiced concerns that the proposals could erode women's sex-based rights, and access to women-only spaces and services including hospital wards and refuges.
And the Equality and Human Rights Commission has urged the government to pause the reforms for more detailed consideration, saying the current GRC system "provides the correct balanced legal framework that protects everyone".
Ms Robison wrote back to the EHRC, accusing the body of a "significant policy change on gender recognition reform", saying they had backed it as a key policy priority as recently as May 2021.
She added that nothing in the proposals would affect the 2010 Equality Act or the single-sex exemptions it sets out, or the definitions of "gender" or "sex" in the original Gender Recognition Act.
Having been repeatedly delayed in previous years, the legislation now looks set to pass with the SNP-Green government holding a majority of seats at Holyrood.
And while some SNP politicians have previously questioned the plans, Labour and the Lib Dems are also in favour of a more streamlined system.
Both parties back removing the need for medical reports from the process, and say the plans should go further by also recognising non-binary people who identify as neither men nor women.
The Scottish Conservatives are the only party which did not specifically support reform in their 2021 election manifesto, and have called for women's rights to be "paramount" in the debate over gender reform.
MSP Meghan Gallacher said: "We recognise the case for improving the system and we will constructively scrutinise the government's proposals when they come forward.
"However, we will also be clear that any improvements to the process for trans people must not come at the expense of women's rights or women's safety."