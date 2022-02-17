Calls for reckoning over online abuse of political journalist
- Published
A journalist's account of "criticism, bile and hatred" while covering politics in Scotland has prompted calls for a reckoning over online abuse.
Sarah Smith said she was frequently subjected to insults and misogyny when working as the BBC's Scotland editor.
An SNP MSP had to issue an apology after initially claiming Ms Smith had "imagined" or "exaggerated" her story.
The Women in Journalism Scotland group said abuse and misogyny was "rife" within the industry and society.
The group said one of its most-requested services was resilience training for dealing with online abuse, and said "we are long overdue a reckoning".
Ms Smith was quoted in a report titled "Making news in multinational states" by Rhys Evans - the head of corporate affairs at BBC Wales - which was published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University.
'Worse for women'
The journalist, who is now the BBC's North America editor, said she was "demonised quite heavily amongst certain parts of the population".
She said she encountered "vitriolic attention" most times she made a live television contribution in public, as well as facing "deeply unpleasant" abuse online.
Ms Smith also said she faced misogyny due to the fact her late father, John Smith, was leader of the Labour Party, and that people thought she could not "rise above my family connections to report impartially".
The paper also quoted ITV's Scotland editor, Peter Smith, who said that "anyone covering Scottish politics" experienced abuse - but that it was worse for women.
Reporting of Ms Smith's comments sparked a backlash from some online, with a former SNP MP, Phil Boswell, calling her a "traitor" in a post on Twitter.
And MSP James Dornan responded by saying that "America would be the go-to place to escape all her imaginary woes".
The Glasgow Cathcart representative then claimed Ms Smith's account was "exaggerated", before later apologising and saying that "no matter differing opinions, the misogynistic abuse of women in the public eye is never acceptable".
About to take off for Miami. Leaving any *woes* behind pic.twitter.com/st838kkYCu— sarah smith (@BBCsarahsmith) February 17, 2022
Other SNP figures have defended Ms Smith, with strategist Andrew Wilson saying that "it is incumbent on us all to care when anyone speaks in such terms, especially a woman".
He added: "Sarah Smith is a great professional whom I have known for almost three decades - she is independent of party or constitutional position. The culture of politics does need civilised, and on all sides."
The Women in Journalism group said it was "disgusted" to hear of the abuse Ms Smith had faced, but said it was "not surprised".
It said: "Our members tell us regularly of the sexism and misogyny that is rife within our industry, and wider society.
"According to our latest survey of members, abuse is one of the biggest causes of mental illness among female journalists and a major deterrent for women entering our industry. Some leave because of it. One of our most requested services is resilience training for online abuse - this speaks volumes.
"This situation is beyond unacceptable. Sarah's departure is Scotland's loss, and if Scotland wants a diverse, equal media which welcomes women, then we are long overdue a reckoning."
'No place for it'
A spokesman for BBC Scotland said the safety of its journalists was "paramount".
He added: "We have a range of measures in place to support our staff, both online and in-person.
"No journalist should have to put up with the kind of abuse described by Sarah. There should be no place for it in journalism or any other aspect of public life."