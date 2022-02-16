Covid in Scotland: Five to 11-year-olds to be offered vaccine
- Published
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Scotland are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine after the government accepted a draft ruling from advisors.
The UK's Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is yet to publish official guidance on giving jabs to all youngsters.
However, the Scottish and Welsh governments both say they have received "draft" advice which will be accepted.
Plans are being put in place with health boards to deliver the vaccines.
The move does not affect children in this age group who are already being vaccinated due to medical conditions which place them at greater risk from the virus.
