Scotland's finance secretary Kate Forbes to take maternity leave
Scotland's finance secretary Kate Forbes is pregnant and will be taking maternity leave in the summer, it has been announced.
Ms Forbes and her husband Alasdair MacLennan are expecting their first child together.
The couple were married in a ceremony in Dingwall in July of last year.
Ms Forbes has been finance secretary for the past two years, and has been tipped as a potential successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
In a statement, Ms Forbes said she and her husband were "looking forward to welcoming a new member of the family in the summer".
She confirmed that she planned to take maternity leave from Holyrood, but said her office and team would still be available to help residents in her Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency.
Ms Forbes said her pregnancy had given her an "even deeper admiration for the thousands of women across the country who balance both work and personal responsibilities".
She added: "There might be particular challenges with being a politician in the public eye, whilst combating the side effects of pregnancy, but it is an experience which is familiar to countless women.
"Politics, like many workplaces, is often not renowned for being a supportive environment for parents.
"Hopefully I can play a small part in changing that, and demonstrating that it is possible to have children and a career, with the right support in place."
