What are the plans for transgender reforms in Scotland?
The Scottish government is set to table legislation aimed at making it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender.
What exactly are the reforms being proposed and why have they proved so controversial?
What is the current system?
The Scottish government wants to simplify and speed up the existing process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate - the legal recognition of a trans person's "acquired" gender.
At present, people apply to a UK gender recognition panel and typically must present a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
This is defined by the NHS as a "mismatch" between their biological sex (whether they were born physically male or female) and their gender identity (the way in which they see and describe themselves).
Applicants need to provide two medical reports, one from a specialist detailing their diagnosis and another listing any treatment or surgery they may have had to change their sexual characteristics.
They also must prove they have lived full-time in their acquired gender for at least two years - for example showing they have used a different name in official documents, or changed their gender on their driving licence or passport - and swear an oath that they intend to continue for the rest of their lives.
What is the proposal?
The Scottish government argues that the current process is too difficult and invasive, and causes distress to an already marginalised and vulnerable minority group.
Its proposal would see applications handled by the Registrar General for Scotland, rather than the UK panel.
No diagnosis or medical reports would be required, and the period in which applicants need to have lived in their acquired gender would be cut to three months.
However they would still need to swear an oath about remaining this way for life - with it being a criminal offence to make a false declaration or application - and there would be a three-month "reflection period" before a certificate was issued.
Why is it controversial?
In theory, only a small number of people would be directly affected by any reforms, with the NHS estimating that transgender people make up about 0.5% of the population.
Ireland made similar changes in 2015 and had granted an average of 115 applications per year up to 2020.
However some campaigners are concerned that allowing anyone to "self-identify" as a woman could impact on the rights women have fought for decades to secure, and which are themselves enshrined in equalities law.
There are also concerns about access to women-only spaces and services, including hospital wards and refuges.
While attitudes towards gender may have become more fluid, many things in society are still binary - from changing rooms to elite sporting events to prisons - and some are wary about changing this.
The relatively narrow issue of the certification process has become a focal point for a broader debate about gender identity and politics. And this debate has become hotly contested, in particular online.
What does the public think?
The Scottish government has held two consultations on its plans, which between them attracted more than 30,000 responses.
The second, focused on the draft legislation, garnered 17,058 submissions. An analysis of these responses said "a small majority of organisations broadly supported changing to a statutory declaration-based system", with about four in 10 not supporting this and one in 10 not taking a clear position.
While responses were fairly polarised between the two sides, one "area of shared concern" was identified - that the debate around the issue had become "toxic" and was "underpinned by a social media culture in which people are being bullied and harassed by those taking a different view".
Despite strong feelings tending to dominate the debate, a BBC survey suggested that 67% of people had not been following the issue closely.
This meant that while responses indicated a general sympathy towards trans people, there was uncertainty and hesitation around the specifics of the proposed changes.
There was also a clear age divide on almost all questions in the BBC survey, with under-35s being much more inclined to support reforms.
What does Nicola Sturgeon say?
The first minister has acknowledged that some people have "genuinely held concerns" about the plans - while noting that others have latched onto the issue to spread transphobia.
However over the several years that the plans have been debated in Scotland, she has repeatedly insisted that trans rights and women's rights need not clash.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I am a lifelong feminist, a feminist to my fingertips. But I also think its really important that we protect and enhance the rights of trans people, one of the most stigmatised minorities in our society.
"And I do not believe that the rights of women and the rights of trans people need be in conflict."
The SNP leader has also hit out at transphobia within her own party, saying that "it is wrong and we must treat it with the zero tolerance we treat racism or homophobia".
What do critics say?
The Equalities and Human Rights Commission - which initially backed the Scottish government's proposals as a "simplified system" - has now urged ministers to rethink the plans.
Chairwoman Baroness Falkner backed the existing system in a letter to Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison, saying: "The established legal concept of sex, together with the existing protections from gender reassignment discrimination for trans people and the ability for them to obtain legal recognition of their gender, collectively provide the correct balanced legal framework that protects everyone."
Several prominent SNP politicians - including government ministers Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Ivan McKee - signed a letter in 2019 urging the government not to "rush" the proposals, arguing that "changing the definition of male and female is a matter of profound significance".
Meanwhile author JK Rowling has become one of the most prominent voices in the debate, saying that reading about the Scottish government's proposals had "triggered" her due to memories of being sexually assaulted.
Ms Rowling said her life had been "shaped by being female" and argued that "erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives".
What is going to happen?
The Scottish government is expected to table a bill at Holyrood in the coming weeks, aiming to finally pass its reforms after previous attempts stalled.
While there is sure to be intense scrutiny and debate of the changes, it is likely ministers will have the votes to take them through parliament.
Some of the more prominent critics of the plans left Holyrood at the last election, and the SNP are now governing alongside the Scottish Greens, who are firmly supportive.
Scottish Labour is also in favour of reform, with its 2021 election manifesto including calls to "de-medicalise the process" and allow for recognition of people who identify as neither men or women.
And the Liberal Democrats back a "simple process based on the principle of self-determination, and without intrusive medical diagnosis requirements".
Only the Scottish Conservatives have voiced a more sceptical position, with MSP Murdo Fraser urging ministers to pause plans in light of the EHRC's intervention and engage in "proper, careful, evidence-led consideration of these issues".