PM accused of body shaming SNP's Blackford with cake jibe
The prime minister has been accused of "body shaming" the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford during a Commons clash over the Downing Street parties.
In an exchange during Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford's weight.
While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: "The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake."
In response, the PM said: "I don't know who has been eating more cake."
Mr Johnson has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around No 10 during lockdown.
One event - to celebrate his birthday in June 2020 - which is believed to have involved a cake.
Kirsten Oswald, Mr Blackford's deputy leader at Westminster, said Mr Johnson's comments "proved yet again that he is completely unfit for office".
She said: "Whether it's his body shaming jokes, his racism, his homophobia, or his wider misconduct in public office, Mr Johnson is giving people another telling insight into his odious character.
"The prime minister's frequently offensive remarks will have a damaging impact on many young people and need to be called out.
"He is sending an appalling message to society, that the most powerful person in the UK government thinks it's OK to mock people because of their bodies, race, sexual orientation and religion."
Eating disorder charity Beat also criticised Mr Johnson's comment to Mr Blackford.
Its director of external affairs, Tom Quinn, said: "It is completely unacceptable that the prime minister should resort to making fatphobic comments.
"It shows a clear lack of regard for, or understanding of, the 1.25 million people in the UK affected by eating disorders, and we are extremely disappointed that he has deemed this to be an appropriate response.
"We would urge the prime minister to educate himself on the seriousness of these mental illnesses, and limit his comments on other MPs to their actions, not their appearances."
'Show him the door'
Mr Blackford had earlier called on Tory MPs to "show the prime minister the door" over a police investigation into parties in Downing Street.
He said every moment Boris Johnson stayed in office was "dragging out the agony of families" who abided by Covid rules during the pandemic.
In response, the PM said he had "no intention" of resigning.