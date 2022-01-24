Transport minister Graeme Dey steps down due to ill health
- Published
Transport minister Graeme Dey has resigned from the Scottish government, citing "health-related reasons".
The Angus South MSP was appointed to the post after the 2021 elections.
However, he said he had found himself unable to give the role "everything it rightly requires and deserves".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Mr Dey had been a "highly effective" minister and he would be welcome to rejoin her government in future.
Mr Dey - a former sports journalist - became MSP for Angus South in 2011, and entered government as a junior minister in 2018.
He became transport minister following the 2021 elections, and worked on the rollout of free bus travel for under-22s and plans to reduce car travel to meet climate targets.
He said it had been an "absolute privilege" to serve in government.
Mr Dey added: "I have always prided myself on being able to give 100% to any task I am charged with.
"Regrettably, despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable now to give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves."
Ms Sturgeon said Mr Dey left government with her "very best wishes".
She said: "He has been a highly effective minister and steps down with many achievements to his name. Circumstances permitting, the door will always be open should Graeme wish a return to government in future."