Restrictions on outdoor events likely to be lifted
- Published
The lifting of restrictions on large outdoor events in Scotland is expected to be announced this afternoon.
The move would allow football fans to return to stadiums when the Scottish Premiership's winter break ends next week.
It will also avoid Scotland's Six Nations rugby matches having to be played behind closed doors at Murrayfield.
A limit of 500 people at outdoor events has been in place since Boxing Day.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm in a statement at 14:20 whether that limit will remain in place.
Premiership football teams started their winter break early after the limit was imposed, with matches due to return next Monday when Celtic host Hibernian at Celtic Park.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.