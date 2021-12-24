SNP MSP Ruth Maguire to return to work after cancer all-clear
- Published
SNP MSP Ruth Maguire is to return to work after successful treatment for cervical cancer, she has said.
Ms Maguire has been on medical leave since the Holyrood election in May, after doctors said her stage three condition was serious but treatable.
The Cunninghame South MSP said on Twitter that she had been given the all-clear and would be returning to her duties as an MSP in the new year.
"I'm so grateful for the love & kindness shown to me," she said.
Ms Maguire added: "Your thoughts, prayers & good wishes were of huge comfort.
"I'm pleased to say my treatment was successful & I look forward to getting back to work for my constituents in the New Year.
"Thank you all, Merry Christmas."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among politicians who welcomed the news.
"Just the best Christmas Eve news RBFMaguire - looking forward to having you back with us in ScotParl," she said on Twitter.
Public health minister Maree Todd also said it was "wonderful news"