Covid in Scotland: New restrictions 'inevitable'
- Published
New measures to slow the spread of Covid will be announced on Tuesday, Scotland's health secretary has warned.
Humza Yousaf said the "sheer weight" of the number of Omicron cases could overwhelm the NHS, and precautions would have to be taken.
Mr Yousaf said it was "inevitable" that "additional protective measures" would be announced.
He said details of the restrictions would be given by the first minister in Holyrood on Tuesday.
Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "I think it's inevitable we will announce additional protective measures.
"I would be reluctant to get into detail on that because we're working through that detail and the first minister rightly will update parliament tomorrow."
He added that securing financial support from the UK government would be very important.
Responding to calls from the EIS teachers' union to close schools early for the Christmas holidays, Mr Yousaf said the government wanted to do everything possible to stop education being interrupted.
On Sunday, the prime minister gave a televised address warning of a "tidal wave" of the new Omicron variant. In it he announced that Covid booster vaccine appointments would be offered to all over-18s by the end of the year.
In Scotland, people aged 30-39 will be able to book a booster from 10:00 on Monday.
Appointments will be open to 18 to 29-year-olds later in the week.
Early analysis of UK Omicron and Delta cases shows two doses of Covid vaccine are not enough to stop people catching the new variant.
But a booster prevents about 75% of people getting any Covid symptoms.