Douglas Ross: PM should quit if he misled MPs over party
Boris Johnson must resign if he misled parliament about a Christmas party at Downing Street, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.
Douglas Ross said there had clearly been a party of some sort, which would have been against Covid rules.
The prime minister has apologised for a video showing Downing Street staff joking about a party last year.
But he said he had been "repeatedly assured" that there was no party and that no rules were broken.
Mr Ross said he had been "angry, annoyed and really disappointed" at the video that emerged on Tuesday night, adding that the affair undermined public trust in the Covid rules.
He said he still had confidence in the prime minister to lead the country, but added it would be "completely unacceptable" if he was found to have misled parliament on the issue.
Mr Ross said: "If the prime minister knew about this party last December, knew about this party last week, and was still denying it, then that is the most serious allegation.
"There is absolutely no way you can mislead parliament and think you could get off with that."
Labour has questioned Mr Johnson's "moral authority" to lead the country during the pandemic, while the SNP has called for him to resign.
