FM apologises over booster appointment glitches
- Published
Problems which saw some people turned away from vaccine booster appointments in Scotland have been resolved, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Advice to clinics has changed so that people can get a booster jab three months after their second dose, rather than having to wait six months.
The first minister said a "small number of people" had been refused a jab while official protocols were being updated.
She apologised to those who were turned away after making an appointment.
The Conservatives said communication about the changes had been a "mess".
On Monday, the UK's vaccine authorities recommended that the gap between a second dose and a booster should be halved to three months, with all over-18s to be offered a third jab in response to concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The Scottish government then advised people to come forward and book appointments, but there were reports on Wednesday of some being turned away because six months had not elapsed.
On Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said she was "very sorry" for this, but said the issue was being resolved.
She said: "When advice changes, because this is a clinical procedure there is a process of updating the protocols and materials to make sure everything is being done in line with protocol.
"In the normal course of events that would take around a week, that has happened now already and we have taken steps to make sure that information has been cascaded down to vaccine clinics everywhere across Scotland.
"Let me stress it was a small number of people, and they can go onto the website and rebook now if they are over that three month period."
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said there were still reports on Thursday of people being turned away from clinics despite having been allowed to book an appointment.
He said as of midday, five health boards were implementing the new guidance, five were saying it would happen "soon", and that four others were yet to provide an update.
He said the communication around the change had been "a mess", adding: "We know the proper procedures hadn't been put in place, so people ended up being turned away.
"Surely this all should have been sorted before the first minister told people to bring forward their appointments."
Ms Sturgeon said that "a minority of people" had experienced issues amid the "massive" vaccination programme.
She said: "The vaccine programme continues to go well. As I have said candidly on a number of occasions, particularly when advice changes very quickly there may be glitches in the system like we saw yesterday.
"We try to avoid that happening, but when it does we take steps to rectify that as quickly as possible."
Ten cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in Scotland so far, with concern that it may be spreading in the community already.
Nine of these have been linked to a single private event on 20 November.
As well as expanding the vaccine programme, the government has recommended that people take a lateral flow test before socialising or going out Christmas shopping.