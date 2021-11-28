Nicola Sturgeon: Covid travel curbs 'may need to go further'
- Published
Travel restrictions may need to be tightened further in the coming days due to the Omicron Covid variant, Scotland's first minister has said.
Ten countries in southern Africa have been added to the "red list" due to concerns about the new variant, with PCR tests for all incoming travellers.
But Nicola Sturgeon said she thought more action may be needed amid concerns about the new variant.
She said "we must be open minded to doing anything" to keep people safe.
From 04:00 on Tuesday, people travelling into the UK from any destination will have to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after arrival, and self-isolate until they get a negative result.
And everyone who comes into contact with a case of Omicron will have to self-isolate, even if they have had both vaccine doses.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK "could not have acted more swiftly" in response to the new variant.
Ms Sturgeon also told the BBC's Andrew Marr show that rules were being introduced "as quickly as possible", but added: "I think we may need to go further in restricting travel in the days to come. I hope I'm wrong, but we must keep our minds open to that."
Asked if this might mean new restrictions on travel between Scotland and England, Ms Sturgeon said this would be a "last resort" but added: "We need to be open-minded to doing anything to keep the population safe."
Omicron was first reported in South Africa, but cases have now been detected in countries across the globe including Australia, Germany, Israel and Hong Kong.
The new variant is heavily mutated and has been designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, but scientists are still establishing how quickly it could spread and whether it could bypass some of the protection given by vaccines.
Two cases have been reported in England, and while Ms Sturgeon said she was not aware of any in Scotland yet, she warned it was a "moving picture".
She said: "We have stepped up surveillance and are monitoring this very carefully.
"I hope we don't identify cases in Scotland but I think we should assume that we will, therefore I am asking people to behave now as if that new variant is in Scotland.
"Comply with all the mitigations and precautions that are currently in place, pick up our compliance and that will help us, if it is here, slow down any risk of transmission."