Two more child deaths 'linked to hospital infections'
The deaths of two more children were linked to infections at a troubled Glasgow hospital, the Scottish Labour leader has claimed.
Anas Sarwar said he had been told about the deaths by clinicians who were afraid to speak out publicly.
He called on the government to sack the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital's bosses and take over its running.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would look into the cases "as a matter of urgency".
But she said sacking health board leaders "does not change overnight the practice in a hospital", adding that "a considerable amount of work" is under way to reduce infections.
The Queen Elizbeth University Hospital campus opened in 2015, but has been repeatedly hit by concerns over safety and the spread of infections.
A public inquiry is currently being held after "serious failings" with infection prevention were flagged up.
Mr Sarwar has previously raised the case of 10-year-old Milly Main, a leukaemia patient whose death was linked to a hospital-acquired infection.
And questions have also been asked about the death of a top Scottish government official, Andrew Slorance, whose wife Louise believes caught Covid and another life-threatening infection while at the hospital for cancer treatment.
On Thursday, Mr Sarwar said he had been contacted by two "senior clinicians" from the hospital - who were afraid to speak out publicly because of "bullying and intimidation" - about further deaths.
He said one was a case of aspergillus - an infection Mr Slorance was being treated for at the time of his death - in a child cancer patient who had been in the same ward.
The other was a child in the paediatric hospital who Mr Sarwar said "acquired a water-borne infection, like Milly Main, and died" within the last two months.
'Gross negligence'
Claiming there had been "gross negligence", the Labour leader called on Ms Sturgeon to "sack the leadership of the health board today" and "use emergency powers to take control of this hospital".
He accused her of being complacent, adding: ""Hiding behind process isn't going to bring people back to life and stop infections now.
"Nicola Sturgeon's holding answers are no longer good enough - she has been in charge of this scandal from start to finish."
The first minister said she would look into the claims "as a matter of urgency", adding that "no clinician should fear bullying or intimidation in coming forward".
She said: "When concerns are raised, it is important there is proper and full investigation to determine whether there are relationships between infections.
"A considerable amount of work is under way in the NHS to reduce the incidence of this, and of people becoming seriously ill and dying.
"We have to establish the facts, because that informs the actions that require to be taken, and that is vital."