Douglas Ross refers himself for undeclared earnings
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has reported himself over undeclared earnings while serving as an MP.
Douglas Ross has apologised for failing to fully record his MSP salary and earnings as a football referee in his register of interests at Westminster.
This included £6,700 for work as a match official for the Scottish Football Association.
He has now referred himself to the parliamentary standards watchdog.
In a statement, first reported in The Herald newspaper, Mr Ross said all his earnings had now been declared after what he described as an "error on my behalf that shouldn't have happened".
The paper says he failed to declare £28,218.57 in outside earnings from his second job as an MSP and third job as a football referee.
The undeclared income included £6,728.57 from 16 football matches in 2021 and 2020, and £21,490 in a top-up salary from his role as an MSP.
Mr Ross donates his MSP salary to charities in his Moray constituency.
Earlier this week he backed a review of second jobs for MPs and said parliamentarians should not be allowed to take money from companies that might benefit from decisions made in parliament.
However, he said other cases should be judged on their individual merits and argued that it can be "very useful" to have a voice in two parliaments.
Mr Ross, who is a list MSP for the Highlands and Islands as well as an MP for Moray, promised to only accept one salary if elected to Holyrood in the Scottish parliamentary election.