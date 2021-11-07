FM to visit drugs project with Tory leader
The first minister and the Scottish Conservative leader have confirmed a joint visit to a drugs recovery group in Glasgow.
Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross will see the work being done by the Bluevale Community Club on 22 November.
The club's founder said he hoped it would be a "turning point" and "not a one-off photo op".
The visit was arranged after exchanges at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood last month.
Ms Sturgeon had earlier challenged the Conservative leader to visit a working-class area with her in the wake of the UK government's ending of the £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit.
Mr Ross agreed to this but also suggested they visit the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow's Haghill area as he pushed for more action to tackle Scotland's drugs problem.
Latest figures show there were 1,339 drug-related deaths in Scotland last year, a record high for the seventh year in a row.
The Scottish government has pledged to spend an extra £250m over the next five years in an attempt to reduce the number of deaths and has pressed the UK government to allow "safe" drug consumption facilities.
The Scottish Conservatives have called for the "right to recovery" to be enshrined in law, giving drug users a legal entitlement to receive addiction treatment.
Ms Sturgeon has said she has an "open mind" on the Tory proposals and hopes to find "maximum common ground" in dealing with the drugs crisis.
She will be joined by drugs minister Angela Constance when she visits the Bluevale project with Mr Ross.
'Above party politics'
Founder Kenny Trainer said communities like his had "not yet seen the benefits of what Scotland's politicians promised would be delivered on the ground, nor the support that our communities need".
He added: "People in places like Haghill are mostly left to come up with solutions on our own.
"That's why we started Bluevale Community Club. It's a place run by local people for local people, so they get access to the support and services they need."
Mr Trainer continued: "A visit with the first minister and opposition leader to a club like ours doesn't happen often. But this can't be a one-off photo op.
"This meeting has to be above party politics. It has to be a turning point that delivers a firm commitment towards changing things for the better."