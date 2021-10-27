Second hearing over MP Margaret Ferrier's Covid rule breach charge
A second hearing has been held over claims MP Margaret Ferrier travelled from Glasgow to London in the knowledge she had symptoms of coronavirus.
The 61-year-old allegedly made several journeys having been told to self-isolate in September last year.
No plea was made by the suspended SNP politician's lawyer Paul Kavanagh at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
A further hearing was fixed for January and the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West was granted bail.