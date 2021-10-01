Tory party donor Malcolm Offord to be Scotland Office junior minister
- Published
A Conservative party donor who failed to win election to Holyrood in May is to be made a Scotland Office minister.
Businessman Malcolm Offord will be given a peerage to allow him to take up the UK government role.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said Mr Offord "will bring to bear a wealth of valuable business experience" as the country recovers from the pandemic.
The move has drawn accusations of "cronyism" from the SNP, who said it showed "contempt for democracy".
Mr Offord, who founded the private equity firm Badenoch and Co, stood as a Conservative candidate for the Lothian region in May's Scottish Parliament election.
He previously ran the pro-union No Borders campaign during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and has donated thousands of pounds to the Conservative party in recent years.
The Edinburgh-based businessman replaces Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who was sacked from his Scotland Office junior ministerial role during Boris Johnson's recent Cabinet reshuffle.
Taxpayers' money
Welcoming the appointment, Mr Jack said: "At this critical time, as we recover from the pandemic, Mr Offord will bring to bear a wealth of valuable business experience.
"I very much look forward to working with Malcolm over the coming months and years, as we invest in Scotland to grow our economy and create jobs."
The SNP's Cabinet Office spokesman Stewart Hosie claimed Mr Offord's appointment through a seat in the House of Lords was an example of "the sleaze at the heart of the UK government".
He said: "There are already serious questions facing the Tories over the use of millions of pounds of taxpayers' money for vanity projects and Covid contracts, but to now hand out roles and peerages to party donors shows contempt for democracy.
"Boris Johnson has clearly failed to appoint someone within his own ranks and has now had to go searching for a financial associate to help counter the growing support for independence."