Strikes and cuts: What is going on at ScotRail?
Rail workers have been protesting outside the first minister's official residence over proposed cuts to train services.
ScotRail wants to reduce the number of services across Scotland by 300 a day from next May, with the Covid pandemic having had a huge impact on its finances.
The rail operator has also been hit by months of industrial action, including strikes, by staff over pay and conditions.
ScotRail is currently run by Dutch firm Abellio - but will be taken over by a company owned and controlled by the Scottish government in March of next year.
The move was announced by the government earlier this year after Abellio was stripped of its contract three years early amid concern over its performance.
What cuts are ScotRail proposing?
Abellio ScotRail recorded losses of £64.5m in the financial year to March 2020 - before the full impact of the pandemic hit - and has been receiving emergency funding from the government since then to help it cope with the massive reduction in passenger numbers.
The rail operator says it wants to introduce a new timetable in May of next year that would see it run 2,100 services on a weekday rather than the 2,400 that were running before Covid.
The figure is slightly higher than the reduced number of about 2,000 daily services that have been running during the pandemic.
ScotRail says it had been providing "significantly more seats" than were required by passengers on several routes across the country before the pandemic - with only about a quarter of seats taken on the average day.
It said most passengers would not see any great change to services at their station, and insisted that the new timetable will help to improve the punctuality and reliability of services.
ScotRail added: "Returning to a pre-pandemic timetable would result in trains operating 26 million more vehicle miles each year for little customer benefit.
"As well as increased emissions, that would increase ScotRail costs to the taxpayer by £30m to £40m each year."
Why are unions angry?
Unions believe that cutting rail services will also result in jobs being lost, and argue that the move is incompatible with the government's aim of encouraging more people to use public transport.
They have also warned that the cuts will hit vulnerable people, particularly the elderly and disabled, hardest, and have claimed that the country only has "six months to save Scotland's railways".
The main rail unions - the RMT, Aslef, TSSA and Unite - say the Scottish government has the powers to block the cuts to services now, despite not formally taking over ScotRail for another six months.
They say this is because the government is already is already effectively managing the ScotRail franchise under emergency powers that were introduced in April of last year to ensure trains continued to run throughout the Covid pandemic.
The four unions held a joint protest outside the first minister's Bute House residence on Wednesday, with RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch saying the government "cannot evade responsibility" over the proposed cuts.
He added: "With COP26 just weeks away, it beggars belief that the Scottish government is happy to preside over massive cuts to rail services, despite this being a sustainable and low carbon form of transport.
"This will do nothing to make Scotland a 'Net zero nation' and will just push more people into cars."
The protestors were joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who accused the Scottish government of "bare-faced hypocrisy" by having "spent the last year and a half paying lip service to essential workers and a green recovery".
He added: "They must stop blocking a fair pay settlement for our rail workers, and oppose these damaging cuts to services."
Why haven't trains been running on Sundays?
Conductors who are members of the RMT union voted in March to take strike action in a dispute over overtime pay, which centres around conductors being paid less than drivers for working on rest days.
That industrial action is still ongoing and has wiped out the vast majority of ScotRail services on a Sunday for the past six months.
ScotRail has also been hit by industrial action by other workers - including engineers who maintain and repair its fleet of trains.
The engineers voted for industrial action, including strikes, at the start of this month after pay talks with management collapsed.
The Unite union, which represents the engineers, said Abellio ScotRail had rejected a number of demands, including a "substantial" pay increase, greater flexibility of holidays, and no compulsory redundancies.
ScotRail said the industrial action was "highly damaging" and the wrong thing to do at a time of national crisis, when people are relying on a "safe and reliable service" being in place.
What has the Scottish government had to say?
Transport Minister Graeme Dey said last month that it was essential that all businesses ensured they were "fit for the future" in the wake of the Covid pandemic - including rail services.
Speaking as he announced a two-month consultation on the proposed cuts to services, he added: "It is essential ScotRail review changes in travel patterns across Scotland so that timetables best meet demand.
"This consultation exercise offers a real opportunity for customers and businesses to help shape a reliable and responsive timetable change from May 2022."